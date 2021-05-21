Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Bishop Museum Presents: Pow Wow! Art Exhibit

Head over to Bishop Museum to check out “Pow Wow! The First Decade.” This art exhibit

showcases some of the most notable Hawai‘i-based artists, international street artists, and sculptors. This exhibit will feature over 160 artists, with 30 artists creating new murals and installations curated by POW! WOW! Founder Jasper Wong within the gallery and throughout Bishop Museum’s campus.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT: www.BishopMuseum.org

Shore Fyre Presents: Kelandy

This weekend you and your Ohana can party with Kelandy at the Shore Fyre in Waikiki. Jam out to some of his hit songs, while sipping and dining on some of the best dishes in Waikiki.

VISIT www.ShoreFyre.com for tickets

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Keilana Mokulehua

Keilana Mokulehua has been on a roll, and she is not slowing down! Tomorrow night she will be back at Work Play Hawaii in Kaka’ako to entertain you and your squad while you sip on delicious drinks and converse over some Ono grinds.

VISITL www.WorkPlayHI.com

Hawaiis Finest Presents: Grub and Groove With Kala’e Parish and Kapena

Tonight, join Kala’e Parish as he celebrates the release of his newest album, joined on stage by Hawaiis first family of music, Kapena. Eat, drink, grub and groove at the hottest concert everyone will be posting about.

VISIT: www.HIFinest.com