Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Jo Koy Live in Hawaii

Tonight through Sunday February 26th you and our family are invited to the Blaisdell Arena to laugh alongside comedian Jo Koy. Nothing like ending your work week and kicking off your weekend than with some great jokes and amazing company. Visit ticketmaster.com for tickets.

Irie Love Live at Next Door Hawaii

Head over to Next Door Hawaii to party in the heart of Downtown Honolulu. You and your friends are invited to party alongside musician Irie Love. Nothing like good music and drinks all in the heart of Honolulu. For more information visit @NextDoorHi

Farrington Performing Arts Presents: Into The Woods

Into The Woods is a musical that intertwines some of your favorite fairytale characters such as Cinderella, The Baker & his wife, Jack & the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood. The musical features cast and crew members from Farrington and 2022 Alumni. We hope that you can make it! Below is some ticket information and the cast list. Get tickets at showtix4u.com

Chez Sports Bar and Grill Presents: Miller Lite Specials

Enjoy live music at Chez’s Sports Bar & Grill located in the Westridge Shopping Center Sip on Miller Lite specials, hang out with your friends and so much more.

Visit: www.ChezSportsBarandGrill.com