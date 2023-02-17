Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Wet N Wild Presents: Dive N Movie Nights

Tomorrow night dive into the family-friendly film, Super Pets at Wet N Wild Hawaii in honor of President’s Day. Since you’re there, you might as well jump on a ride from one of their 25 attractions. Visit wetnwildhi.com

Bloomingdale’s Celebrates National Lash Day

National Lash Day is on Sunday and you are all invited to the beauty department of Bloomingdales for a lash day event ending onMonday, February 20th. Shop from your favorite mascara brands for a buy one, get one 50% off and Clinique Mascara is $15.

For store hours, tap the Bloomingdales tab on alamoanacenter.com.

Connor Tumbaga Presents: Lil Durk

Known as the “Prince of Productivity” by Midweek Hawaii, Connor Tumbaga is bringing the energy and fun on March 23rd at the Blaisdell Arena with one of Hollywood’s top rappers, Lil Durk. Connor has been killin the game bringing these top named artists to Hawaii, so we gotta celebrate by partying alongside him. Head over to ticketmaster.com for tickets.

J Dolans Presents Miller Lite Specials

We covered them on Living808 before, and JDolan’s is the perfect place to dine on some ono hand crafted pizza, while sipping on some refreshing drinks. Learn more online by following @JDolans.Hnl on social media.