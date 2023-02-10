Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

“Titanic” to be re-released in Theatres

Head over to your nearest consolidated theatre to relive the greatest love story of all time. Titanic will be re-released in theatres tonight in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary. Gather your loved ones and kick off Valentine’s weekend with one of Hollywood’s most beloved films. Get tickets at consolidatedtheatres.com

The Star of Honolulu Presents Valentine’s Day Dinner

Take your loved ones on one of Hawaii’s most magical and beautiful dinner cruises in honor of Valentine’s Day. Nothing says “I Love You” then a gourmet dinner experience and live entertainment. Book your tickets at www.starofhonolulu.com

Rascal Flatts to Perform at Aloha Stadium

The lead singer of Multi-Grammy and Country Music Award winning group Rascal Flatts, Gary Levox, will be making his Hawaii debut tonight at The Aloha Stadium. Enjoy hit songs like “Life is A Highway,” God Bless the Broken Road,” and so much more. The show will also kick off with Living808 friends Kala’e Parish, Kalena Ku Dita Holifield and Kapena. Get your tickets online at www.alohastadium.hawaii.gov

The Social Honolulu Presents Miller Lite Specials

All weekend long head over to the South Shore market in Ward Village to check out The Social Honolulu. Mingle with some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, play a round of darts and of course enjoy Miller Lite and Vizzy Buckets all on special. Follow at: @TheSocialHnl