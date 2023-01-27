Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

The Gallery Presents: Keahi Delovio and Keilana Mokulehua

If you’re not doing anything tonight, head over to The Gallery in Waikiki to paint and party alongside two local musicians, Keahi Delovio and Keilana Mokulehua. The Gallery is the newest hot spot and you and your loved ones are invited to join the fun.

Follow at @the_gallery_waikiki

Pearlridge Center Presents Pearlridge Farmers Market

This Saturday, Hawaii residents are encouraged to stop by Pearlridge Shopping Center for their weekly farmers market. Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of food, drinks, accessories, and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

VISIT: www.facebook.com/PearlridgeFarmersMarket

Watch Oscar-nominated films at Consolidated Theatres

Starting tonight until February 2nd, you and your loved ones can make your way to your nearest Consolidated theatre for 20 percent off for all food and drink for attendees of Oscar-nominated films. For a full list of films, log onto consolidatedtheatres.com

Growler Hawaii Offers Drink Specials

From quality beverages, cocktails & delicious cuisine to an amazing ambiance, Growlers Hawaii offers the best that Honolulu has to offer. Located near Waikiki Beach, Growlers Hawaii is the go-to place to sit back and relax.

Visit www.GrowlerHawaii.com for a full menu.