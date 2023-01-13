Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Moani Waikiki Presents: Ekolu

Tomorrow night join local musicians, Ekolu as you enjoy a night out on the town at Moani Waikiki, while jamming out to some of your favorite songs and sipping on delicious drinks.

Nothing like ending your work week with some ono food, refreshing drinks and good music. Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com

Da Playground Maui Presents: Old Chill Friday Remix

Head over to Da Playground Maui for the old chill Friday remix. Party to hits of the 90s and 2000s.

Miss Hawaii 2023 to Air on KHON2

Tune into the Miss Hawaii pageant this Sunday right here on KHON2 at 7:30PM. Cheer on some of Hawaii’s most talented women as they compete for the crown of Miss Hawai’i 2023. Visit us online at KHON2.com to stay updated.

Lulu’s Waikiki Offers Drink Specials All Weekend

Head over to Lulu’s Waikiki in the Park Shore Hotel for great food and savory drinks. Sip on some of our favorite alcoholic beverages like.Miller Lite, Coors Lite and Blue Moon Specials offered all weekendlong, all while having a great view of the Waikiki shore line.

Visit: www.Luluswaikiki.com for more info.