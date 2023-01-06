Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Hirie to Perform Live at The Republik and Da Playground Maui

Hirie will be performing at Da Playground Maui tonight and The Republik this Saturday. If you haven’t been to a Hirie concert, you’re missing out and this is your chance to party with them. Visit @hiriemusic on instagram to learn more

Moani Island Bar and Bistro Presents: Dillion Pakele

Stop by for some ono food and live entertainment at Moani Island Bar and Bistro. All weekend long, head over to Moani Island Bar and Bistro for their new brunch menu, and nightly entertainment. For more information visit, www.themoanihawaii.com

Kapena School of Music Offers Open Enrollment for 2023

Local musical family, Kapena is bringing the lessons to aspiring musicians with the Kapena School of Music. Located in the Windward Mall, the Kapena School of Music is dedicated to teaching the next generation of musicians the skills they need to strive in the music industry. Those looking to sign up for the Kapena School of Music can do so via the school’s official website.

www.KapenaSchoolofMusic.com

Side Street Inn Offers Miller Lite Specials

If you’re looking for a true local bar with an inviting atmosphere and award-winning gourmet comfort food, Side Street Inn is your place! Enjoy tasty beverages while viewing your favorite game or celebrating a special occasion with Miller Lite, Coors Light, Blue Moon & Vizzy Specials.

www.sidestreetinn.com