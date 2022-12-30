Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Ring in The New Year at International Marketplace

Sip champagne & dance under the stars on the main Grand Lānai featuring live music by Henry Kapono, Tavana, Romeo Valentine, & DJ Jem. Don’t miss Waikiki’s only NYE rooftop Pineapple Drop at midnight! Visit international marketplace.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Features Last Movie Night for 2022

Tomorrow, Join Wet N Wild Hawaii as they feature their last Dive’n’Movie of the 2022 season featuring Wonder Park (PG). Showtimes are at 12:00 and 5:00 PM so come early to reserve your spot. Nothing like ending the new year with a big splash! Visit wetnwildhi.com

Hirie to Perform Live at The Republik

We had her on the show earlier this week and we wanna remind you that Hirie will be performing at The Republik next Saturday. If you haven’t been to a Hirie concert, you’re missing out and this is your chance to party with them. Visit @hiriemusic on instagram to learn more

District Nightclub Offers Miller Lite Specials

Make your way to the District Nightclub for a sparkle, dance party at one of the hottest clubs everyone will be at this weekend. Then, show off your Tiktok dance moves at Haus Supper Club for Tick Tock, the 2022 countdown.