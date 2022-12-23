Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Kimie Miner Takes Christmas in Hawaii Tour to Kaua’i:

Kimie Miner and the Makaha Sons will be making their way to Kaua’i tonight for another stop in her “Christmas in Hawaii” tour. Bring all your family and friends to the biggest “Christmas Lu’au” in Hawaii. Visit www.kimieminer.com for tickets.

Maui Arts and Cultural Center Presents: Willie Nelson and Family

Tonight, make your way to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center to jam out to music by Willie Nelson and Family. Nelson has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ best selling book and is now performing for the people of Hawaii. Visit mauiarts.org for tickets.

Hawaii Theatre Presents: Kalani Pe’a

Three-time GRAMMY award winner, Kalani Pe’a is making his way to the Hawaii theatre tonight for his Hawaiian Christmas show. Kalani will be joined on stage, alongside Kumu Hula Shelsea Ai, Natalie Ai Kamau’u, Chardonnay and Mele Apana. Visit Hawaiitheatre.com for tickets.

Mai Tai’s Ala Moana Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long:

All weekend long head over to the Mai Tai bar at Ala Moana Shopping center as you party along to hit music and sip on some delicious drinks. Visit @MaiTaisAlaMoana