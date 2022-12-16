Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Ekolu To Perform at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Maui residents are encouraged to head out to Ekolu’s official store at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center to shop and jam out to some great music by the Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winner, Ekolu. What better way to enjoy your weekend than by partying alongside one of Hawaii’s most popular bands. Visit ekolumusic.com for more information.

Doraku Kapolei Now Open

Kevin Aoki and the team at Aoki Group celebrated the opening of the new Doraku Kapolei in Kapolei Marketplace. Guests can expect a wide range of sushi, grilled items, and vegan/vegetarian options, as well as signature dishes from Doraku’s greatest hits list. Log onto dorakusushi.com

Kalani Pe’a Takes Holiday Tour to Kahilu Theatre

Make your way to Kailua Kona to jam out to music by three-time Grammy award winner Kalani Pe’a. Enjoy performances at the kahilu theatre by Weldon Kekauoha, Namakana Lim-Carvalho and of course Kalani Pe’a. Visit www.kalanipeamusic.com

Giovanni Pastrami Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

One of the best places to watch a game and have great food and drinks in Waikiki is at Giovanni Pastrami. Known for their tasty pastrami on Reubens, pastrami benedicts and so much more. Giovanni Pastrami in coordination with Round Table Pizza, also has a great selection of pies for you.