Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Next Door Hawaii Presents: “Hello Goodbye”

Head over to Next Door Hawaii to party in the heart of Downtown Honolulu. You and your friends are invited to party alongside artists Hello Goodbye, Sadkidz and Summer Street. For more information visit @NextDoorHi

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: “World Cup Game”

Wet N Wild Hawaii Will be showing the World Cup Game between England and France at the Hawaiian Waters wave pool this Saturday. What better way to watch the World Cup Game than at the wildest place in the islands. Visit wetnwildhawaii.com for more information.

Tropics Ale House Hosts Live Entertainment and Food

Local restaurant, Tropics Ale House is bringing the entertainment and taste to Hawaii residents, all in the heart of Waikiki. Hawaii residents are invited to dine, sing and enjoy a night out in the heart of Waikiki.

Website: TropicsAleHouseHonolulu.com

Local Band Opens New Store

Local musicians, Ekolu opened a new retail store at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Mall on the island of Maui, customers can shop some of the latest apparel in the heart of Maui.

Address: 75 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732

Kodak Black & Friends: Live in Concert at The Warehouse

Presented by Connor Tumbaga, tickets for KodakBlack & Friends at The Warehouse are on sale at kodakhawaii.Eventbrite.com, with general admission ticket prices starting at $40. Tickets are limited.