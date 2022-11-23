Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: New Orleans vs. San Francisco

Head out to Wet N Wild Hawaii to watch some Football on a Huge LED screen. Football fans can make their way to the biggest outdoor pool in Hawaii to watch New Orleans and San Francisco, while enjoying food and drink specials all throughout the day. Visit wetnwildhi.com

Hawaii’s FInest Presents: Black Friday Bash

Head over to the Republik this Friday to dance and sing along to some of Hawaii’s most entertaining musicians. Kapena, High Wattah, Miah Music and Kealamauloa will take the stage to kick off the weekend festivities.

Visit: www.hifinest.com

The Social Honolulu Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

All weekend long join local musicians as you enjoy a night out on the town at Moani’s Waikiki, while jamming out to some of your favorite songs while sipping on delicious drink specalials.

Nothing like ending your work week with some ono food, refreshing drinks and good music. Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com

Bishop Museum Offers Family-friendly Activities

You and your family are invited to the Science Adventure Center and be a part of an ongoing initiative to build a new coral reef display that reflects the interconnectivity and relationship-building needed to maintain our coral reefs and protect our environment. And since you’re there, make sure to check out one of Hawaii’s biggest displays of artificial and historical artifacts. Visit bishopmuseum.org