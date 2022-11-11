Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Made in Hawaii Returns to Support Local Vendors The Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono will once again be held at Ala Moana Center this weekend, 2022. Browse through over 400 vendors in Hawaii’s most loved and longest-running showcase all featuring locally made products. Visit: www.madeinahawaiifestival.com

Russ Returns to Hawaii

Award winning singer and songwriter Russ is making his return to the islands at the Neil Blaisdell Center. Nothing like ending the work week than celebrating with one of Hollywood’s most famous R&B singers. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com

Tumua Tuinei Hosts Comedy Show

Head over to the Neil Blaisdell Arena with your loved ones as you relax with some local jokes hosted by our friend if Living808, Tumua Tuinei. For tickets visit tumuacomedy.com

Kelley O’Neil’s Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long If you’re looking for good live music, check out Kelley O’Neils on Lewers in Waikiki, open from 11 AM to 4 AM, with daily live music, a full menu of tasty dishes, and Coors Light, Miller Lite & Blue Moon Specials. Visit KelleyONeils.com for a full menu.