Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley Presents: Trial of Fears Haunted House

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley is holding an interactive Haunted House experience called “Trial of Fears,” every weekend this month through Halloween. Scream your hearts out and enjoy a frightfully good time while giving back to the community by entertaining and scaring guests while raising funds for Hawaii Food Bank and Goodwill.

Visit: www.Trialoffearshi.com for tickets

Kuilima Farm Presents: Fall Festival 2022

Kuilima Farm will be holding their first ever “Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch event this weekend. Families can enjoy: pumpkin decorating, food vendors, live entertainment, farm tours and much more. visit kuilimafarm.com for more information.

Dave N Busters Presents: Miller Lite Specials Halloween Weekend

It’s Labor Day Weekend & Dave & Busters is the place to be! Try all their new menu items & play their exciting new games, with Miller Lite or Coors Light pints on special.

Hawaii International Film Festival returns in 2022

The 42nd edition of the Hawai‘i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani is here! HIFF42 brings 102 features, 124 shorts and more, representing over 20 countries on O‘ahu until the 13th and on neighbor islands from the 17th until the 20th, with nationwide streaming from the 3rd to the 27th.