Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley Presents: Trial of Fears Haunted House

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley is holding an interactive Haunted House experience called “Trial of Fears,” every weekend this month through Halloween. Scream your hearts out and enjoy a frightfully good time while giving back to the community by entertaining and scaring guests while raising funds for Hawaii Food Bank and Goodwill.

Visit: Trialoffearshi.com for tickets

Wet N Wild Hi Presents: Dive N Movie Nights

Guests can enjoy this weekend’s feature film, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” while floating in a tube or relaxing on the pool deck atHawaiian Waters Wave Pool for their Dive N Movie night.

Visit: wetnwildhi.com

Kuilima Farm Presents: Fall Festival 2022

Kuilima Farm will be holding their first ever “Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch event this weekend. Families can enjoy: pumpkin decorating, food vendors, live entertainment, farm tours and much more. visit kuilimafarm.com for more information.

Kelley O’Neil’s Offers Miller Lite Specials

If you’re looking for good live music, check out Kelley O’Neils on Lewers in Waikiki, open from 11 AM to 4 AM, with daily live music, a full menu of tasty dishes, and Coors Light, Miller Lite & Blue Moon Specials.