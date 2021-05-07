Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

JOHNNY SUITE AND THE CITY BOYS PRESENTS: “MAMAS NIGHT OUT”

Johnny Suite and the City Boys are coming together for 2 performances at Hawaiian Brians, sing and dance along to this concert dedicated to all the mothers out there, performed by Hawaii’s very own “mamas boys!”

VISIT: www.RotisPolynesia.com

DA PLAYGROUND MAUI PRESENTS: MIKE LOVE

Mike Love will be performing at Da Playground, as he just announced 2 additional shows on May 8th and 9th. This is the perfect event for all of our Ohana on the Valley Isle to take out their mothers for a night of fun and music.

VISIT: http://daplaygroundmaui.com/

MOANIS ISLAND BISTRO AND BAR PRESENTS: KEILANA MOKULEHUA

Tonight, good friend of Living808, Keilana Mokulehua will be performing at Moani Island Bistro and Bar to help kick off the mothers day weekend. Come down and enjoy amazing food, Ono drinks and of course, music by Keilana Mokulehua.

VISIT: www.TheMoaniHawaii.com