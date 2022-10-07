Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Welcomes Back Banana Lumpia Eating Contest:

Guests can enjoy this weekend’s feature film, “Hotel Transylvania,” while floating in a tube or relaxing on the pool deck atHawaiian Waters Wave Pool for their Dive N Movie night. Plus, The Second Annual Bite Size 808 Banana Lumpia Eating Contest will kick off at 3:30PM. To learn more, visit www.wetnwildhi.com

Manoa Valley Theatre Presents: Cabaret

The 1966 musical of Cabaret is making its way back to Manoa Valley Theatre for its season premiere this fall. Manoa Valley Theatre is preparing to open Cabaret this weekend and everyone is invited to join in the fun. Visit manoavalleythatre.com for tickets.

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley Presents: Trial of Fears Haunted House

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley is holding an interactive Haunted House experience called “Trial of Fears,” every weekend this month through Halloween. Scream your hearts out and enjoy a frightfully good time while giving back to the community by entertaining and scaring guests while raising funds for Hawaii Food Bank and Goodwill.

Visit: Trialoffearshi.com for tickets

Lulu’s Waikiki Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

Head over to Lulu’s Waikiki in the Park Shore Hotel for great food and savory drinks. Sip on some of our favorite alcoholic beverages like.Miller Lite, Coors Lite and Blue Moon Specials offered all weekendlong, all while having a great view of the Waikiki shore line.

Visit: www.Luluswaikiki.com for more info.