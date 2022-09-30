Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

The Green Live in Kauai:

The Green will be live in Kauai this weekend at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Center. Jam out to great music in one of the most beautiful places in Hawaii.

Follow @TheGreen808 on Social Media to stay updated.

Kamakana Ali’i and Moani Island Bistro and Bar Kicks off West Fest 2022

To kick off the 6th anniversary of Kamakana Ali’i, Moani Island Bistro and Bar will be hosting the first-ever West Fest Music Festival. To learn more about Kamakana Ali’i, its upcoming events and tickets to the 2022 West Fest, shoppers can do so via their official website.

Website: www.kamakanaalii.com

Social Media Handles: @kamakanaalii

The All American Rodeo Returns to Hawaii

The All American Rodeo is making its return to Hawaii with new competitions and events. The 7th All American Rodeo is set to feature Hawaii’s top Male, Female & Keiki Paniolos matching their skills in Hawaii’s most extreme sport, rodeo.

www.hawaiiAllAmericanRodeo.com

Side Street Inn Offers Miller Lite Specials

If you’re looking for a true local bar with an inviting atmosphere and award-winning gourmet comfort food, Side Street Inn is your place! Enjoy tasty beverages while viewing your favorite game or celebrating a special occasion with Miller Lite, Coors Light, Blue Moon & Vizzy Specials.

www.sidestreetinn.com