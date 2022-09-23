Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Neal Blaisdell Arena Presents: Gabriel Iglesias

Join one of Hollywood’s funniest comedians at the Neal Blaisdell Arena, Saturday September 24th. Nothing like kicking off your weekend with some family and friends as you laugh your hearts out. For tickets visit: www.vividseats.com

Kailua Fall Festival Returns in 2022

Summer has officially ended and Fall has begun. Make your way to Hoolai street in Kailua for the Kailua Fall Festival. Check out over 60 street vendors, yard games, digital games, live music and more. For more information visit: www.kailuaevents.com

Starr Kalahiki to Perform at Leeward Community College

We want to remind you that singer and songwriter Starr Kalahiki will be performing this weekend at the Leeward Community Colleges’ newly renovated theatre. Sing along to some beautiful mele that honors the late Queen Liliuoklani. No better way to support Hawaiian culture than through mele. Visit: @singerstarr on social media to stay updated.

Skybox Taphouse Offers Blue Moon and Miller Lite Specials

Catch all the football games at Skybox Taphouse located in the International Marketplace with Miller Lite & Blue Moon specials. Guests over 21 years old are invited to party at Skybox Taphouse with the fresh flavors of Blue Moon and Miller Lite.

Visit: www.skyboxtaphouse.com