Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun nig

Damien Memorial Presents: 2022 Tailgate Party

Tomorrow head over to Damien Memorial School to attend their tailgate party. Guests can enjoy a live DJ, bouncers, food vendors, raffles and so much more. Nothing like “kicking off” an exciting football season like a tailgate party. To learn more follow along on social media at @DamienMemorial.



Queen Ka’ahumanu Center Presents: Likkle Jordee

Our friend Likkle Jordee will be at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center court this Saturday. Gather all your family and friends as you jam out to some cool and deadly music by one of Hawaii’s top artists. Follow Jordee online @LikkleJordee.



UH Rainbow Warriors vs Duquesne Dukes

Head over to Clarence T.C. Ching complex for the first in-person Homecoming game since 2019. Cheer on the Rainbow Warriors as they go head to head against the Duquesne Dukes. There will be food trucks, entertainment and more. Also, make sure to tune into the Braddahhood Broadcast on ESPN Honolulu’s AM 1420. Visit: HawaiiAthletics.com for tickets



Giovanni Pastrami Offers Drink Specials

Call all your family and friends and make your way to Giovanni Pastrami for some ono food, delicious drinks and more. Shop until you drop in Waikiki, then fill up your stomachs at one of our favorite sports bars and restaurants. Follow at: @GiovanniPastrami