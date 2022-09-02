Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Wet’n’Wild Extends Park Hours Amid Labor Day Events:

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is back with not one event but two…This Saturday take advantage of their Extended Park hours from 10:30 AM – 7:00 PM plus a FREE movie at Hawaiian Waters wave pool featuring Godzilla vs Kong. Then come back on Monday for the 4th annual pizza eating contest.Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

UH Warriors Play Against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers:

Tomorrow night head over to Clarence T.C. Ching complex to support the UH Warriors and they play against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Show your UH pride as we support local athletes. For tickets visit: HawaiiAthletics.com

Moani Kapolei Presents: Kimie Miner

Tonight you, your family and your friends are invited to Moani’s Kapolei to jam out to music by Kimie Miner. Eat on some ono grinds, drink on some delicious drinks and sing your heart out with one of our friends from Living808. Make Reservations at www.MoaniKapolei.com

Dave N Busters Presents: Miller Lite Specials On Labor Day Weekend

It’s Labor Day Weekend & Dave & Busters is the place to be! Try all their new menu items & play their exciting new games, with Miller Lite or Coors Light pints on special