Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Pearlridge Center Celebrates 50 Years

Pearlridge Shopping Center’s 50th anniversary is tonight and you are invited to join the fun. Head over to Pearlridge Center’s Wai Makai as you party along to live music by dj anit and crossing rain.Visit pearlridgeonline.com/events for more information

Teen Feet to Perform at The Guava Tree Bar and Grill

Join local musicians, Ten Feet on Maui at the Guava Tree Bar and Grill tonight and tomorrow. Enjoy live music, ono food and great company. Visit @TenFeetMusic on social media to stay updated.

Wet N Wild Presets Dive N Movie Nights

Tonight and tomorrow head over to Wet’n’Wild Hawaii for this weekend’s feature presentation of Vivo. You know the drill ride some of the wildest attractions on Oahu while you dive into a great family movie. Visit wetnwildhawaii.com

Moanis Waikiki Presets Keolu and Bronson Varde

This weekend head down to Moanis Waikiki for live music and great food, while hanging out with awesome company. Tomight, sing and dance along to the musical styling of Keolu. Then, tomorrow night, Sing your heart out with local musician Bronson Varde. Log onto moaniswaiki.com