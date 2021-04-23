Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

BLUE NOTE HAWAII PRESENTS: HAKU KEIKI

All weekend long, you and your Ohana can support the Haku Keiki and relive their Blue Note Hawaii performance of Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai) on-demand. Sing and dance along to songs performed by Dillon Pakele, Malie Lyman, Paula Fuga, Kimie Miner and more.

VISIT www.BlueNoteHawaii.com for on-demand tickets

ELI MAC LIVE AT SHORE FYRE

This weekend you and your Ohana can party with Eli-mac at the Shore Fyre in Waikiki. Jam out to some of her hit songs, while sipping and dining on some of the best dishes in Waikiki.

VISIT www.ShoreFyre.com for tickets

WAIMANALO SUNSET JAMS: MAKAHA SONS

This Sunday you and your family can enjoy the music of Makaha Sons with a virtual concert of Waimanalo Sunset Jams. Nothing like ending your weekend then relaxing Hawaiian music, great company and the beautiful Hawaiian sunset.

TO WATCH LOG ONTO: Facebook.com/WaimanaloSunsetJams

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: MAOLI

Maoli is back with Hawaii’s Finest to bring you this week’s Grub and Groove concert. Singalong with the “Golden” boys of Maoli tonight as you party at one of Honolulu’s hot spots. Show off your dance moves, and keep those drinks pouring at the party everyone will be raving about.

GET YOUR TICKETS AT: www.HiFinest.com