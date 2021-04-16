Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

CABIN FEVER LIGHT SHOW

A popular laser light show has arrived in Hawaii. Starting tomorrow night, Cabin Fever is bringing its drive-in laser light show to Aloha Stadium, and you can enjoy it right from the comfort of your own car. Enjoy a fun night of cool lighting and special tributes to Van Halen and Pink Floyd.

Visit: https://cabinfeverlasershow.com/

NO’EAU DESIGNERS PRESENTS HO’OKANI MA KE AHIAHI

Tomorrow indulge in a full day of supporting local business and Hawaiian music as strong-arm Hawaiians present Ho’okani Ma Ke Ahiahi. You and your friends are invited to come down to No’eau Designers at Kamakana Ali’i as you shop from some of the latest Hawaiian apparel, participate in giveaways and listen to some great music by Ke’olu, Uluwehi and Na Waiho’olu’u o Ke Anuenue.

VISIT: @NOEAUDESIGNERS on Instagram

DA PLAYGROUND MAUI PRESENTS: TAVANA

Tavana will be performing at one of the hottest venues in Maui, Da Playground. You and your Ohana are invited to a full weekend of delicious drinks, Ono grinds and great music by one of the most talented musicians in Hawaii.

VISIT: @DaPlaygroundMaui on Instagram

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: TENELLE AND LOEKA AND THE POI’S

Tonight, you and your squad can kick off the weekend at Hawaiian Brians as Tenelle and Loeka and the Poi’s entertain you with some of todays greatest local hits, including their own singles. Drink on some savory drinks and challenge your squad to a friendly competition of darts and pool at one of the hottest places on Oahu.

GET YOUR TICKETS AT: www.HiFinest.com