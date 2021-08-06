Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

HONOLULU RAINBOW FESTIVAL RETURNS FOR VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

From now until August 15 the Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural Foundation will be hosting its free film festival with an interactive talk-story event to highlight the challenges and opportunities faced by Hawaii’s LGBTQ community during the coronavirus pandemic and recent anti-Asian sentiment.

To stream the films and learn more visit: www.HGLCF.ORG

WORK PLAY HAWAII PRESENTS: HIP HOP SOUL SATURDAY

Tomorrow night put some soul into your weekend at Work Play Hawaii in Kaka’ako! You and your family are invited to join local artists,she roc,riya and Keilana as they present hip hop soul Saturday. Dance the night away with some of Hawaii’s top artists in Hawaii’s hip hop scene…

VISIT: www.WorkPlayHI.com

BLUE NOTE HAWAII PRESENTS: TUMUA TUINEI

Tonight and tomorrow laugh into your weekend with local comedian, Tumua. Joke around with Hawaii’s funny boy as you and your friends laugh the night away at Blue Note Hawaii.

For Tickets Visit: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: GRUB AND GROOVE WITH KEALAMAULOA AND IROOTZ

Tonight, join Kealamauloa and irootz as they host this weekend’s grub and groove concert. Eat, drink, grub and groove at the hottest concert with two of Hawaii’s Most Well-known artists. Plus, the fun doesn’t stop this weekend, join the team of Hawaii’s Finest at the Hawaii’s Finest music festival as tickets are officially on sale. In. Few weeks you will be able to play with Maoli, Kapena, Fiji and more at Bishop Museum.

For more information on both this weeks grub and groove concert and Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival visit: www.HIFinestmik.com