Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

SHORE FYRE PRESENTS: MAHI CRABBE

Kick your weekend off by hanging with good friend of Living808 and local musician, Mahi Crabbe. Join Mahi tonight until Sunday at one of the hottest locations in Waikiki, Shore Fyre. Enjoy pupu’s, drinks, and great music after a day of shopping!

Visit: www.ShoreFyre.com

Keilana and Wavvy Tickets Are Now On Sale

You and your loved ones are invited to sing and dance at Next-door lounge in Honolulu with Keilana and Wavvy. Dance the night away with your friends and family at one of Honolulu’s most popular hangout spots.

Visit: www.EventBrite.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Dive N Movie Night

Tomorrow cool off at Wet N Wild Hawaii with some fun in the sun while riding some of Hawaii’s wildest rides. Then, end your day by hanging out at their wave pool to watch Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon.

Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com