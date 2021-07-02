Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Work Play Hawaii Presents: 12Noon and Midnight

This Saturday combines both work and play at Work Play Hawaii with local musicians 12noon and Midnight. This talented duo will have you and your friends singing all night long to some of today’s hits, while you eat some Ono food.

Visit: www.WorkPlayHI.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Superman Vs. Batman

Tomorrow cool off at Wet N Wild Hawaii with some fun in the sun while riding some of Hawaii’s wildest rides. Then, end your day by hanging out at their wave pool to watch Superman vs Batman.

Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com

High Wattah Releases New Single, “It’s Okay”

Download High Wattah’s latest single, “It’s Okay” available today on all digital platforms. Trust me, add this song to your summer playlist, it’s the perfect jam to blast while you are at the beach with your family and friends this weekend.

Instagram: @HighWattahMusic

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: The Opihi Pickers

Hawaii’s Finest is joining forces once again with The Opihi Pickers Tonight at Hawaiian Brian’s as they continue their Grub and Groove concert series. You and your squad can enjoy delicious drinks, ‘ono food, competitive games and great music at one of Hawaii’s premiere concert venues.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com