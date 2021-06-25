Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

onolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

The Agency Collective Presents: A Night Under the Stars

Tonight, join the “Boss Babes” of the Agency Collective for a night under the stars. Kick off your weekend with one of Hawaii’s best event planners at Camp Palehua for a night of Ono food, fire knife dancers and star gazing. Nothing like a beautiful summer night under the Hawaiian Sky family and friends.

VISIT: www.TheAgencyCollectiveHI.com (Tickets)

Chardonnay Presents: Sweet Island Music

Local musician and Friend of Living808 and KHON2, Chardonnay is inviting all of you to celebrate with her as she hosts her single release party this Saturday night at Hawaiian Brians. Dance to “Sweet Island Music” by chardonnay and the Kapu system while you dine on some Ono food by Kapakahi Grindz.

Follow: @Chardonnay.Music on Instagram

Maui Sunday Market Welcomes Maui Residents

If you will be on the Island of Maui this Sunday, make sure to stop by Kahului fro their weekly “Maui Sunday Market.” Support local chefs and artisans as you enjoy a day of good food and beautiful art with your family and friends.

VISIT: www.MauiSundayMarket.com

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Peni Dean and Kapena

Tonight, Peni Dean and Kapena are teaming up once again to bring you night of music, drinks, and Ono food at Hawaiian Brians for this week’s edition of their “Grub and Groove” concert. Imagine a night with your favorite drinks and favorite artists ready to help you kickstart your weekend.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com