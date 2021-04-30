Mikey Highlights The Top Events on Hawaii Island in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

GERTRUDE’S JAZZ BAR SWINGS INTO THE WEEKEND



Time put your best foot forward as you dance into the weekend with the Greg Shirly Jazz Quartet at Gertrudes Jazz Bar in Kona. Tonight eat, sing, and show off those jazz hands at the most swingin place in town. What better way to end the month by dancing the night away!



VISIT: www.GertrudesJazzBar.com

ROCK OUT AT WILLIES HOT CHICKEN



Calling all rock and roll enthusiasts to head over to Willies Hot Chicken as you dance and rock out to group 1201, enjoy great music, delicious drinks and of course some of the best chicken entrees in Kona.



VISIT: www.WilliesHotChicken.com

DONKEY MILL ART CENTER ENCOURAGES KEIKI TO BE ARTISTIC



Allow your kids to show off their creative side in Halualoa on the island of Hawai’i as they attend the Parent and Child workshop at the donkey mill art center. Explore your families’ artistic side as you and your Ohana create some great paintings, and have a creative session with watercolors.



REGISTER AT: www.DonkeyMillArtCenter.org

THE SOCIAL HONOLULU EATERY AND BAR SERVES UP WEEKEND FUN

This weekend you and your friends are invited to head over to The Social Honolulu Eatery and Bar for a night of Ono food, great party music all while you keep your drinks pouring and your moves going. So get up and get ready because the uber is on its way to pick you up!

FOLLOW: @TheSocialHNL (Instagram)