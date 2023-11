Honolulu (KHON2) – KPop fans can party at the biggest KPop event on Black Friday along with drink specials.

Dave & Busters Honolulu and Pop 101.9 present “Black Pink Friday” on November 24th. This 18 and over event invites K-Pop fans to enjoy a night of music by BTS, Black Pink, Jungkook, New Jeans, Le Sserafim, NCT, Seventeen and more.

Guests who are over 21 can indulge in Nectar Hard Seltzer specials all night long.

Dave & Buster’s:

www.daveandbusters.com

Located in Ward Village

1030 Auahi Street

Honolulu, HI 96814