Honolulu (KHON2) – Yireh is providing elegant and effortless island wear designed to empower and encourage women.

While studying abroad in Indonesia, local designer Emily Jaime is bringing her inspiration from overseas to Hawaii, in the form of island apparel and accessories.

“I met a family of artisans who I became close to and decided to give my dream of starting my very own fashion line a go! When my program was over I flew myself and my styles back home to Hawai’i, created a website and everything sold out almost immediately,” says Emily Jaime, Owner of Yireh.

Jaime has since gained the support of over 40 contracted workers in Hawai’i and has partnered with a female founded ethical factory in Indonesia.

Jaime says, “My goal is to be a light in the fashion industry and empower women to find their own personal style. I love the idea of clothing serving multiple purposes and working for different occasions based on how you style it! We sell an array of styles from dresses to jumpsuit, rompers, tops, bottoms and even a matching keiki line! We also carry sizes XS-2XL.”

Yireh:

Website: www.shopyireh.com

Email: contact@shopyireh.com

Social Media Handles: @yireh_

