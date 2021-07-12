Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci Gives Tips on How to Live Well During the Summer

Honolulu (KHON2) – Style guru Crystal Pancipanci is providing tips to audiences from around the country, one Living808 viewer at a time.

A Los Angeles viewer of Living808 is looking to elevate their physical and mental health this summer by reaching out to local stylist, Crystal Pancipanci.

“I love getting to know my followers from around the country, especially when we share tips and tricks on how to live our best life. With summer in full-effect it’s easy for us to fall back mentally and physically, especially with the hot summer heat,” says style expert, Crystal Pancipanci.

Unlike other seasons of the year, most cities around the country are unable to enjoy their outside weather, Panci feels that being outside this summer is the simplest way to feel renewed.

Panci says, “My number one tip is to get outside and enjoy nature. For the viewers in Hawaii, we live in one of the most beautiful places on earth and we should take advantage of our environment more often.”

In addition to being outside, Panci is encouraging her followers to wear bright colors, a trend she feels is very popular this summer.

“I have been noticing people wearing a lot of bright colors, like neon. From their makeup, to their outfits, a pop of bright color not only brightens up your mood, but those around you,” says Panci.

From being outside, to wearing the trendiest outfits, Panci feels it is most important to take care of one’s self, starting off each day with some of her favorite cleansers from Neutrogena.

Panci says, “Neutrogena has a great summer line. They have a collection that came out recently which helps people clean, moisturize and protect their skin all summer long.”

For more tips on living healthy and style trends, Panci encourages her followers to log onto her official website.

WEBSITE:

www.PanciStyle.com

www.neutrogena.com/skin

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

@Panci

@PanciStyle

@Neutrogena