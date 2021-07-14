Pour Moi Christmas in July

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi has created a Christmas in July bundle of a dozen “Climate-smart skincare” products that are made for unique environments like Hawaii.
Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher appeared on Living808 to showcase the 12 popular products that are formulated for hot Hawaii summers.
Pour Moi Skincare is the first and only patented Climate-Smart Skincare in the world and was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.
Special TV Offer:
12 Days of Christmas in July: Hawaii
Special Pricing: $99 with FREE Shipping
Retail Value: $367
Offer Good Through: July 28, 2021
Website: pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii
Christmas in July bundle:
(12) Climate-Smart anti-aging products made to work in synergy specifically for youthful, healthy skin in Hawaii.
100mL/3.38 oz Hydrating Balancer (Light)
25mL/0.8 oz Blue Serum
30mL/1 oz Tropical Day Cream
15mL/0.5 oz Tropical Day Cream
15mL/0.5 oz Desert Day Cream
15mL/0.5 oz Mountain Day Cream
15mL/0.5 oz Marine Day Cream
15mL/0.5 oz Polar Day Cream
30mL/1 oz Night Cream
100mL/3.38 oz Clarifying Polish
20-count pack Spongy
1 Face Covering (*styles & colors vary)