Pour Moi Christmas in July

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi has created a Christmas in July bundle of a dozen “Climate-smart skincare” products that are made for unique environments like Hawaii.

Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher appeared on Living808 to showcase the 12 popular products that are formulated for hot Hawaii summers.

Pour Moi Skincare is the first and only patented Climate-Smart Skincare in the world and was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.

Special TV Offer:

12 Days of Christmas in July: Hawaii

Special Pricing: $99 with FREE Shipping

Retail Value: $367

Offer Good Through: July 28, 2021

Website: pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii

Christmas in July bundle:

(12) Climate-Smart anti-aging products made to work in synergy specifically for youthful, healthy skin in Hawaii.

100mL/3.38 oz Hydrating Balancer (Light)

25mL/0.8 oz Blue Serum

30mL/1 oz Tropical Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Tropical Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Desert Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Mountain Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Marine Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Polar Day Cream

30mL/1 oz Night Cream

100mL/3.38 oz Clarifying Polish

20-count pack Spongy

1 Face Covering (*styles & colors vary)