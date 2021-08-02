Lookbook: Swiminista

Honolulu (KHON2) – Our Living808 Lookbook features the eco-conscious California swimsuit line Swiminista’s collaboration.

“We are so proud to collaborate with The House of Christian Lacroix for another amazing season, including our popular kids ‘Mommy + Me’ collection,” says Andréa Bernholtz, Founder/ Designer of Swiminista and co- founder of Rock & Republic. “we’re bringing vibrant colored fruit prints and feminine florals to the Summer season.”

The SWIMINISTA next delivery collection debuts two indelible new prints from the House of Christian Lacroix. The floral-inspired “Josephine” print features a classic white base, with bursts of fresh flower blooms reminiscent of an English garden. While the “Manaos” tropical fruit design (featuring a classic black base) takes you from runway to resort!

A trunk show will be held in Kona at the Four Seasons Resort August 6-8.

Bernholtz looks forward to bringing a Hawaii twist to her next collaboration with Sig Zane that she says includes a “very spiritual inspired design concept.”

Website: http://Swiminista.com

Social Media Handle: @swiminista