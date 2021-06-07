Local Clothing Line, Everyday Better Sends Positive Messages Through Athletic Wear

Honolulu (KHON2) – From physical to mental health, owner of local clothing line, “Everyday Better” is encouraging others to be the best version of themselves with a unique reminder.

As seen in gyms across the state, and on social media, local clothing line, Everyday Better reminds people around them to be versions of themselves they can be.

“We are a fitness line that encourages everyone to not just push themselves to be better, physically but mentally. When people wear our clothes, it reminds them and others to keep moving forward and every day will be better than the last,” says Eric Yamashita, owner of Everyday Better.

Starting off as a personal trainer, Yamashita would wear his motivational shirts as a way to inspire and encourage his clients in all aspects of life.

Yamashita says, “No matter what obstacle you have been through, the next day will be better than the last. The past is the past and each day we, as a whole, have to keep pushing forward, everyday.”

Everyday Better Clothing is available to purchase at Flexx Fitness Hawaii or on the brand’s official instagram.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

IG: @EverydayBetter