Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Tattoo Artist, Marko Livingston showcases American and Asian art throughout Hawaii in and outside of his tattoo shop.

Specializing in custom solid tattoos, local tattoo artist, Marko Livingston studied American traditional, Japanese and Asian arts, lettering, and more by traveling the world and bringing his knowledge back to Hawaii.

“I used to hand poke tattoos on myself in the 8th grade and then I made homemade tattoo machines in high school using my moms sewing kit and other things found around the house,” says Marko Livingston, Tattoo Artist, Streetfelt Tattoo.

In addition to tattoo art, Livingston does mural work around Hawaii.

Livingston says, “I also have a love for mural work. I’ve done a lot of art for businesses, mostly done with spray paint and acrylic paints. I worked on resturants, bars, other businesses, and anywhere with wall space, both locally and outside of Hawaii. I even do custom art on Louis Vuitton bags, Gucci and other designer products.”

Those looking to explore the different art work by Livingston, can take advantage of Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Daily Face Moisturizer. Formulated with dermatologist-proven retinol, the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Daily Face Moisturizer fights fine lines, dullness, wrinkles and dark spots. Plus, this moisturizer consists of Hyaluronic Acid and adds plumping moisture to help hydrate and rejuvenate the look of skin.

808Style is brought to you by Nuetrogena, which offers perfect products for everyone – everyday use, moms, dads, kids, athletes, & sensitive skin. Neutrogena Has the perfect product for under makeup and after sun care.

Neutrogena:

www.neutrogena.com

Streetfelt Tattoo:

www.streetfelttatoo.com

@MarkoTattoos @StreetfeltHawaii