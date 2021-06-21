Dezigns By Kamohoalii Honors Hawaii’s Natural Beauty and It’s People In Designs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kumu Micah Kamohoalii is celebrating the Hawaiian culture and its native plants through art and designs.

Born and raised on Hawaii Island, Kumu and Designer, Micah Kamohoalii is sharing the stories of Hawaii through his clothing line, Dezigns By Kamohoalii.

“I wanted to share the foundational values of Hawaiian culture to our audience through art and design. Everyone on my team is so passionate about sharing the Hawaiian culture with the rest of the world that our goal is not just ‘dress’ the people of Hawaii but to also educate others in the ways of Hawaiian designs, metaphoric imagery and cultural significance with strong symbolism and interpretations,” says Micah Kamohoalli, Founder and Owner of Designs By Kamohoalii.

With the positive feedback and support from the Hawaiian community, Kamohoalii has been complimented on many of his designs and patterns, one of which was worn on the red carpet of 2020 Grammy Awards.

Kamohoalli says, “My favorite design I’ve made so far has to be Amy Hanaiali’is dress that she wore to the Grammy’s last year. The album in which she was nominated for pays tribute to our ancestors, so when creating a design for her dress we wanted to continue the tribute by incorporating our ama kua on her dress, which included a long cape that followed behind her.”

As Merrie Monarch makes its 2021 return, Kamohoalii is getting ready by bringing his clothing line from Hawaii Island to Ala Moana Shopping Center, with his first pop-up location on O’ahu.

“We are very excited to bring our pieces to our O’ahu customers, now our followers don’t get to just shop online, but they can come down to see the designs in person. A big milestone for us post the Covid pandemic,” says Kamohoalii.

Followers will be able to visit the pop up location of Deizigns By Kamohoalii Friday, June 25th, which will be located on mall level 2, near Macy’s in the Ala Moana Shopping Center.

www.DBKamohoalii.com

Instagram: @DEZIGNSBYKAMOHOALII