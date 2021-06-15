Dada Spa, Salon & Cafe Custom Scalp & Hair Treatment

Honolulu (KHON) – Dada Spa, Salon, and Cafe is showing off hot treatments to bring out your best summer hairstyle, starting with a scalp analysis to create custom treatments.

Dada founder Richie Miao showed us the latest and greatest technology at his 9,000 square foot salon on the 3rd floor of Ala Moana Hotel. It’s the ultimate one-stop shop for pampering personal services; Hair, nails, pedicure, massage, facials, medical spa treatments, and even food and beverage at the cafe.

Dada offers a few different treatments such as the Kerastase fusio-dose, which he did to lock in moisture after analyzing influencer Cina’s hair. The result is a custom blend to heal tresses and get it back to its healthiest potential especially after neglecting the hair during the pandemic.

Dada hair services, founded by Richie Miao, has 39 stations, 16 hair wash stations and features their Head Spa, and Exclusive Products by Kerastase, Oribe, and Zenagen.

Dada Spa services will feature, facials, permanent make up, body scrubs, skin treatments, and a variety of massage treatments to heal your aches and pains or simply pamper yourself.

Nails by Bellisima. Elina Dai and her staff will pamper you with Nail services, pedicure, waxing, and eyelash extensions.

Also featuring the Ala Moana Walk-In Medical Clinic. Cutting edge botox, dermal fillers, micro-needle, or other treatments to help you feel and look better from the inside out.

To book an appointment, call 888-DADA (3232)

