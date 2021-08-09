Dada Salon Shows Off “Curtain Bangs” Hair Trend

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dada Spa, Salon & Café Dada showed off the hot hair trend of the summer called “curtain bangs” that has been made popular with stars like Jennifer Lopez.

Dada Owner/Founder Richie Miao showed us how to get the look that’s also known as “fringes.”

“Many people are scared to have bangs, but that is because they are thinking of themselves when they were younger and had those straight across short bangs your mother makes you get or even cuts herself,” explains Miao.

“This type of bang is much more sexy and playful and super easy to grow out without those awkward stages.”

Miao says this is actually the most impactful change you can add to your haircut with the least commitment.

Some plus points according to him? “Curtain Bangs are much less commitment and are fun/playful and super easy to grow out. For example, if you don’t like the curtain bangs you can cut them shorter to a more swoopy style bang. Or cut them into a choppier bang for a shorter haircut. You can always decide if you want to maintain them.”

Website: https://www.dadahawaii.com/