Dada Salon Features Head Spa & Conditioning Treatments

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dada Salon has a luxurious head spa and treatments to heal the hair and get it back to its healthiest condition.

Oribe Renewal Remedies treatment is unique to Dada in Hawaii and the Head Spa consists of two cleansing hair washes, an indulgent head, neck, shoulder massage followed by a condition treatment for the best results.

Dada Spa Salon & Café is located on the 3rd level at Ala Moana Hotel. Dada will offer a new age “one stop shop” experience in personal care. 9,000 square feet of pampering personal services; Hair, nails, pedicure, massage, facials, medical spa treatments, and some great food and beverage.

Dada hair services, founded by Richie Miao, will be performed by some of Hawaii’s finest stylists. 39 stations, 16 hair wash stations and featuring our “Head Spa”. Exclusive Products by Kerastase, Oribe, and Zenagen.

Dada Spa services feature, facials, permanent make up, body scrubs, skin treatments, and a variety of massage treatments to heal your aches and pains or simply pamper yourself.

Nails by Bellisima. Elina Dai and her staff will pamper you with Nail services, pedicure, waxing, and eyelash extensions.

Renowned Chef Cyrus Goo (formerly of Café Laufer) will make your spa and salon experience a memorable one. Offering his signature dishes and satisfying wine and spirits that will keep you coming back for more.

Website: https://www.dadahawaii.com/

IG: @dadahawaii

Call :(808) 888-3232 (DADA) Email: info@dadahawaii.com<mailto:info@dadahawaii.com