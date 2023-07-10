Keep it Simple is more sustainable than your average grocery store. This store offers everything from daily household products to bikinis that are made from recycled plastic bottles. Co-owners Jillian Deolindo and Hunter Long joined Kelly Simek to discuss the difference and advantages with “Keep it Simple”

“Everything we do is plastic free, from the start of the supply chain to the end product that goes home with our customers. We source from local companies as often as we can and are always looking to bring more sustainable businesses in the shop. Keep It Simple started in December 2020 with the hopes of making an impact in our community. Both of us girls wanted a way to shop without contributing to the plastic pollution problem that was plaguing the beaches we visited daily. Growing up in Hawai’i was beautiful, but it also meant watching the pollution on the beaches grow astronomically. When household items like toothbrushes and laundry bottles started washing up on the shores, we thought, “that could’ve been mine at some point”.

This was a defining moment. Instead of losing hope, they decided to be the source that they craved. Their dream was to build a space in Honolulu that would make a difference. They wanted sustainability to feel fun and exciting, and not about guilt surrounding pollution. The space was for community and to ignite the fire of change. In late 2020, the refill store was born. In 2.5 years, Keep it Simple has helped our community divert over 35,000 plastic bottles from ending up in the environment. The mission is to provide Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Non-Toxic, Reef Safe products to the highly demanded market of Eco-Conscious customers.

For more information and to find one of the locations near you, visit https://www.keepitsimplezerowaste.com