Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing boutique Jana Lam has opened its newest location in the heart of Ward at the South Shore Marketplace.

Known for her signature style about color and movement, guests will be able to shop in person at Jana Lam’s newest location right in the heart of Honolulu.

“We’re so excited to be here and be in the thick of the Ward Village community. Our team has worked really hard to create a unique and beautiful space for people to shop. Being in Ward is a great location because it’s nearest to everything,” says Jana Lam, Artist and Designer.

Lam says her team will be introducing a few new products and new styles.

Lam says, “We’ll have new Coco Moon and new Wrappily items on shelves in the next couple weeks. We also will have a few other fun projects and collaborations.”

