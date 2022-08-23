Bikinibird Provides a Variety of Trendy Apparel and Accessories for Hawaii Shoppers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii based business, Bikinibird sells trending apparel and accessories in support of other locally owned small businesses.

What started off as an online shop in 2014, Bikinibird has grown a following online and in-person by offering some of the most trendiest and up-to-date apparel and accessories for its customers.

“We have a variety of local and California based designer swimwear, cover-ups, and accessories. Our founder Tiana Gamble’s mission of Bikinibird is to inspire customers with styles and brands that cater to everyone’s lifestyle in Hawaii,” says Sydney Scarrow, Buyer of Bikinibird.

With two stores on Oahu and a shop on Maui, Bikinibird supports other small businesses through the reselling of local products.

Scarrow says, “We love supporting local businesses in Hawaii by having their products in our stores. What’s unique about each of our locations are the products. Each store has different apparel and accessories that cater to shoppers in that area.”

Scarrow feels customers should stay updated with Bikinibird through social media as that is where they will reveal up and coming designs.

“Right now we are selling some popular bikini brands that flatter our ladies in Hawaii. Being that it is summer, bright colors are trending and we have something for everyone no matter their taste in design.”

In addition to the latest bikini and apparel in Hawaii, customers can take advantage of Aveeno’s line of moisturizing products. Aveeno is dedicated to restoring natural and healthy skin with its enriched body products.

Bikinibird:

Website: www.bikinibird.com

Social Media Handle: @BikiniBird

Moisturizing Skin Relief with AVEENO

After today’s 808 Style segment, we featured two great AVEENO products! The Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream With Colloidal Oat & Ceramide​ is perfect for those fighting skin irritation from eczema. Enriched with Colloidal Oatmeal, the nourishing formula works to restore skin’s own protective function. Recommended by dermatologists and clinically shown to treat skin with eczema, while providing 24 hours of moisture to skin that needs it most.

The other product featured on Living808 was the AVEENO® Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion. This fast-absorbing formula starts to work immediately and restores essential moisture to help balance skin’s microbiome for healthier-looking skin. Clinically proven to soothe itch and help heal dry skin in just one day, skin relief is your skin’s best daily defense against dryness.​

For more products and information, visit www.aveeno.com