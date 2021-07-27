On today’s edition of Tuesday Tunes, Melissa Diallo Fisher, Singer and Owner of Lyons Mane Entertainment, joined the show.

“We are a Hawaii-based and Hawaii-owned company with mainland chops and Aloha spirit at heart. We care about our guest’s experience from the start of the booking process until the very end. We have years of experience performing for both weddings and corporate events. We always tailor our repertoire to your event’s needs and guest’s preferences. We know exactly what to play to get everyone on the dance floor.”

The Jazz and Soul vocalist recently played at the Blue Note Hawaii in “A Tribute to the Ladies of Jazz”. If you’d like to follow her on social media or find out more information about her company, check out lyonsmaneentertainment.com or @lyonsmanemusic