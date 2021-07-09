Matilda the Musical Coming to Kahilu Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – The musical Matilda is finally coming to Kahilu Theatre on Hawaii Island August 6-8th after being postponed by the pandemic.

The star of Matilda the Musical, Addison Lathrop and Artistic Director Chuck Gessert joined Living808 with a preview.

“Matilda is a musical that I have wanted to direct for quite some time,” says Gessert. “Although it debuted on Broadway in 2013, the amateur performance rights didn’t become available until just before the pandemic. We had obtained the rights, held auditions and had a cast ready to begin rehearsals and then everything closed down. Now, a year and a half later, we have a talented cast of 50 actors ready to begin rehearsal this week.”

He adds of the show, “There will be a lot of whimsy, magic, terrific singing and dancing in this production and I think that our audience will love it.”

Addison has been performing since she was 4 and looks forward to stepping on stage as Matilda. “Matilda is not afraid to speak up when she sees things that are not fair or right,” says Addison. “I am the same way. I also have a love for storytelling and can be a bit dramatic like her.”

Tickets will be available soon for the show.

Website: kahilutheatre.org

Social Media Handles: @kahilutheatre