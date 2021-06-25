Manoa Valley Theatre Musical 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Honolulu (KHON2) – Manoa Valley Theatre’s latest musical invites the audience to be a part of the action for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

MVT’s production of the Tony Award winning show is playing at Kaimuki High School from June 17-27 to accommodate more people.

Cassie Favreau-Chung plays Rona Lisa Peretti and says it’s a thrill to be performing live and to have participation from the audience that “makes every show different.”

An unusual aspect of the show is that real audience members are invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the quirky young contestants.

Website: https://www.manoavalleytheatre.com