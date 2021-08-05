Jeff Peterson Partners Up With Manoa Valley Theatre In Their Music and Comedy Series

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local guitarist, Jeff Peterson collaborates with Manoa Valley Theatre in their upcoming music and comedy showcase.

Known for his skills on the guitar, local musician Jeff Peterson is giving back to the community by partnering up with Manoa Valley Theatre and hosting online guitar classes.

“Since the pandemic, I have been trying to entertain and educate our local community by teaching guitar to those wanting to learn online. The feedback has been amazing, I have done over 70 classes and am excited to host more,” says Guitarist, Jeff Peterson.

In addition to the many online classes he hosts, Peterson has been working on his highly anticipated album, Mele Nahnahe.

Peterson says, “This album was inspired by the evolution of slack key guitar throughout the years in Hawaii. It will transport the listener to the days of Kalakaua, all the way up to the present day. Slack key guitar has brought peace to me whenever I listen or play it, and I hope it does the same to my fans.”

Fans of Peterson will be able to listen to some of his songs off his latest album this weekend at Manoa Valley Theatre, as well as familiar songs Peterson has composed.

“I love working with Manoa Valley Theatre, and I am excited to work with them at this weekend’s music and comedy series. Guests will be able to learn all of my tips and tricks into mastering the slack key guitar,” says Peterson.

Those wanting to join Peterson at Manoa Valley Theatre’s music and comedy series can find more information online, via Manoa Valley Theatre’s official website.

WEBSITE: https://www.manoavalleytheatre.com

JEFF PETERSON: https://jeffpetersonguitar.com