Henri Herbert Performs Three Shows At Blue Note Hawaii For Hawaii Fans

Honolulu (KHON2) – Working in the music industry for over a decade, world-renowned boogie and blues piano man, Henri Herbert is making his Hawaii debut at Blue Note Hawaii.

With more than 100 million views and 200,000 plus social media followers, Henri Herbert is bringing his love for boogie woogie piano to Hawaii residents.

“The music of the boogie woogie piano has got me and whoever listens to it, dancing and singing. The history of this type of music adds a lot to why I love it as well. It originated from the heart of everyday people in America, which allowed so many great players and wild characters to jump onto the genre over the years,” says Henri Herbert, Boogie and Blues Piano Artist.

Known for his high-energy and interactive shows, Herbert is excited to debut his talent on the Blue Note Hawaii stage, a show he feels Hawaii residents will enjoy..

Herbert says, “I play a lot of high-energy music, along with some ballads. Overall, if you’re not familiar with a song or the music, boogie piano has a groove you can’t resist, and I can’t wait to share it with Hawaii.”

In addition to his Blue Note Hawaii shows, Herbert will be hosting a livestream concert via Hawaii Public Radio on July 31st as well as a performance with John Cruz on Maui at the Altitude Deck.

Those looking to purchase tickets for his Blue Note Hawaii shows can do so via the official Blue Note Hawaii website.

Blue Note Hawaii:

https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/show.php?runId=1052

Henri Herbert:

www.henriherbertmusic.com