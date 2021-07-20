Hawaii Theatre Hosts Popular Live Stream Musical For Families

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Pacific Academy of Performing Arts Program (PAPA) is celebrating their 15th anniversary at Hawaii Theatre with a well-known musical the whole family will enjoy.

With 15 years dedicated to teaching Hawaii’s youth theatre, the Pacific Academy of Performing Arts is hosting their annual summer showcase at Hawaii Theatre.

“We love our partnership with Hawaii Theatre, the staff has been supportive of our local keiki and our program, allowing us to perform in a professional environment. We have been working with them for 5 years and look forward too many more collaborations with Hawaii Theatre and its staff,” says JP Tai, Director of Nickelodeon’s Spongebob The Musical.

In honor of the 15th anniversary of PAPA, Tai and his team directed Nickelodeon’s Spongebob The Musical, which can be viewed via live stream through the Hawaii Theatre’s official website.

Tai says, “Our kids at the Pacific Academy of Performing Arts Program have been working hard to put together this musical. They know their characters and backgrounds which makes performing in a show like this familiar to them.”

Tai feels because the musical has some recognizable characters, the performance from the cast of Nickelodeon’s Spongebob The Musical came naturally.

“I am super excited to play the main role of Spongebob. I grew up watching the cartoons, and to now play him on stage has become a dream come true,” says Colton Cameros, Spongebob in Nickelodeon’s Spongebob The Musical.

With its last weekend approaching at Hawaii Theatre, the cast feels they are grateful for the connections and the theatre knowledge they have gained from this production.

“My favorite part about being a part of this show has got to be the people I met and the work we were able to accomplish as a team. Everyone works hard and the audience will be able to see that in our livestream,” says Alysha Pastor, Sandy Cheeks in Nickelodeon’s Spongebob The Musical.

Tickets for the final live stream of Nickelodeon’s Spongebob The Musical are available to purchase online via Hawaii Theatre’s official website.