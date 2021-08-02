Elevation Hawaii Prepares For Upcoming Shows At Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musicians, Elevations Hawaii is bringing the throwback music to Blue Note Hawaii with their upcoming performances.

Elevations Hawaii is bringing two high-energy performances to Hawaii residents as they prepare to perform at Blue Note Hawaii.

“We are super excited to play for our friends and family this weekend at Blue Note Hawaii. Each member of the band brings a unique musical talent, which makes for an exciting show,” says Eric White, Saxophonist of The Elevations Hawaii.

No stranger to the stage, lead singer of Elevations Hawaii, Melissa Diallo returns to Blue Note Hawaii for the first time with fellow musicians, The Elevettes.

“I call them my ‘soul sisters.’ We each love and sing soul music and this weekend we are very excited to share our love for this genre with everyone,” says Melissa Diallo, Lead Singer of Elevations Hawaii.

Blue Note Hawaii has been supporting local and national musicians for years, a venue that The Elevations Hawaii is grateful to be working with.

White says, “We love Blue Note Hawaii. The staff has always been supportive of us. Everything from making sure we are well-prepared to their hospitality has been great and we encourage everyone to come out, and experience the amazing service Blue Note Hawaii provides.”

The Elevations Hawaii will be performing at Blue Note Hawaii Sunday, August 8th with two showings at 6:30PM and 9:00PM. Tickets are available to purchase via Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.